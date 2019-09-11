Body found dumped along creek near Spring was wrapped, deputies say

Investigators look over the scene where a body was found near Spring, Texas, on Sept. 11, 2019.

SPRING, Texas - A body was found Wednesday dumped along a creek near Spring.

The discovery was reported about 1 p.m. near the intersection of Treaschwig Road and Cypresswood Drive.

Harris County deputies said the body was found wrapped, about 30 yards away from the creek.

Investigators said they believe a vehicle drove down the dirt frontage road that leads to the creek within the past day to dump the body.

Deputies did not release any other details about the body that was found.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

