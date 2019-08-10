Atascocita firefighter killed in fiery head-on crash with 18-wheeler

CLEVELAND, Texas - An Atascocita firefighter was killed in a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler near Cleveland, officials said.

According to authorities, the accident happened around 8 p.m. Friday on State Highway 105 and County Road 2266.

The Liberty County Department of Public Safety has not yet identified the driver killed, but the Atascocita Fire Department said the person killed was Lt. Jared Snell, who was a firefighter with the department and was on his way home.

Atascocita Fire Department Lt. Jared Snell was killed in a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler Friday.

Troopers said a transport truck loaded with barrels was heading westbound and the driver believed to be Snell was heading eastbound when Snell tried to pass another vehicle.

Snell was not able to pass the vehicle in time and crashed head-on with the 18-wheeler, bursting into flames, authorities said.

According to the Liberty County DPS, the driver believed to be Snell was trapped inside his vehicle and he was killed in the blaze.

Hazmat crews are working to clean the debris, barrels and diesel fuel that spilled as a result of the crash, officials said.

Authorities said the driver of the 18-wheeler only suffered minor injuries.

According to the Atascocita Fire Department, Snell had been with the department since April 2017 and had been a member of the Baytown Fire Department before moving to Atascocita.

“Our hearts are broken, and our thoughts and prayers are with Jared Snell’s family,” the department said. “Details regarding funeral arrangements for Jared will be provided as they become available.”

