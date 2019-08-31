At least 18 people injured when Amtrak train, 18-wheeler collide in Dayton, officials say

The scene of a train crash in Liberty County on Aug. 30, 2019.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - At least 18 people were injured when an Amtrak train and an 18-wheeler collided in Liberty County on Friday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Around 3:55 p.m., the train struck the tractor-trailer near the intersection of Farm-to-Market 1960 and County Road 621 in Dayton, according to authorities.

The train didn't derail or lose power but was damaged, an Amtrak spokesperson said. The tractor-trailer was pushed off the road and into a ditch.

About 70 customers were on the train, which was on its way to New Orleans from Los Angeles. The train had a planned stop in Houston.

Authorities said 17 train passengers and the truck driver were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The injuries were minor, according to authorities.

Editor's note: Early reports from authorities said 19 people were injured, but later Friday night, officials said 18 people were injured. The article has been edited to reflect the change in information.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.