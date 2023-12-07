Recognize this vehicle? Driver sought in hit-and-run crash that killed man riding bike near downtown Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department has released surveillance video of a vehicle sought in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man who was riding a bike near downtown Houston.

The crash happened on Nov. 19 in the 1600 block of Houston Avenue at about 9:10 p.m. The victim was identified as 36-year-old James Midkiff.

The video shows a white sedan of unknown make or model.

Midkiff was riding a bicycle southbound and approaching a railway intersection when he was reportedly struck from behind by the white sedan. Police said the driver failed to stop to render aid and fled the scene on Houston Avenue, traveling toward the North Freeway.

Paramedics transported Midkiff to Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center in critical condition. Doctors pronounced him dead three days later.

At this time, police do not have a description of the suspected driver.

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.