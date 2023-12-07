METRO providing free rides to the polls for Houston mayoral runoff election

HOUSTON – Need a ride to the polls this Saturday?

In partnership with the League of Women Voters, METRO is offering free rides to Houston-area polling locations for the 2023 runoff election.

On Saturday, registered voters can hop aboard METRORail, a local bus, METRORapid, curb2curb or METROLift for a free round-trip ride to the voting booth.

Voters only need to inform bus operators and/or fare inspectors they are going to or returning from the polls, a news release from METRO said.

Patrons needing customized directions can map out their trip with the RideMETRO mobile app or on RideMETRO.org.

METRO’s customer service team is also available to answer questions and provide trip planning information. Riders can call or text 713-635-4000 for more information.

For information on polling locations, visit the Harris Votes website.

