Runoff Election: The answers to Houston voters’ most-asked questions

HOUSTON – The 2023 election season may be winding down but Houstonians still have some big decisions to make!

WHO IS IN THE RUNOFF FOR MAYOR?

Voters in Houston will elect a new mayor for the first time in nearly a decade.

The candidates in the runoff are Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and State Senator John Whitmire.

WHO IS IN THE RUNOFF FOR CONTROLLER?

Chris Hollins and Orlando Sanchez are facing off for this position.

WHICH HOUSTON CITY COUNCIL SEATS WILL BE DECIDED?

Voters in District D will see a runoff on their ballot. The candidates are Carolyn Evans-Shabazz and Travis McGee.

Voters in District G will see a runoff on their ballot. The candidates are Tony Buzbee and Mary Nan Huffman.

Voters in District H will see a runoff on their ballot. The candidates are Mario Castillo and Cynthia Reyes Revilla.

City Council At-Large position 1 will be on the ballot. The candidates in the runoff are Melanie Miles and Julian Ramirez.

City Council At-Large position 2 will be on the ballot. The candidates in the runoff are Willie Davis and Nick Hellyar.

City Council At-Large position 3 will be on the ballot. The candidates in the runoff are Richard Cantu and Twila Carter.

City Council At-Large position 4 will be on the ballot. The candidates in the runoff are Roy Morales and Letitia Plummer.

WHAT OTHER RUNOFFS ARE HAPPENING IN THE HOUSTON AREA?

There is a runoff for Bellaire mayor. The candidates are Gus E. Pappas and Aaron Perry.

There is also a runoff for a council seat in Baytown. Candidates in the runoff for the District 4 seat are James Franco and Kim Kosteck.

WHEN IS EARLY VOTING?

Early voting is from Nov. 27 through Dec. 5.

WHERE DO YOU VOTE FOR EARLY VOTING?

You can vote at any early voting location in your county for early voting.

WHEN IS THE RUNOFF ELECTION DATE?

The runoff election date is Saturday, Dec. 9.

WHERE DO YOU VOTE ON ELECTION DAY?

In Harris County , you can vote at any vote center in the county on Election Day. Harris County will open 450 vote centers.

In Fort Bend County , you can vote at any vote center in the county on Election Day. Fort Bend County will open eight vote centers.

In Montgomery County, you can only vote at your assigned precinct.

WHERE CAN YOU GET RESULTS ON ELECTION NIGHT?

KPRC 2 will track the results on Dec. 9 as soon as the polls close.

We will have those results at the bottom of your screen during primetime programming.

We will also have results throughout the evening on Click2Houston.com.

In addition, we will have coverage on KPRC 2 and KPRC 2+ during our 10 p.m. newscast.