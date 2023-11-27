Harris County clerk tells you where you can vote in runoff election; early voting starts Monday

HOUSTON – Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth held a news conference to inform the community about where they can vote in the runoff election as early voting began on Monday.

The election is happening on Dec. 9.

Early voting will run from Nov. 27- Dec. 5.

Houstonians will be able to decide who will be the city’s new mayor between Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Houston) and State Senator John Whitmire (D-Houston). There will also be other races.

41 voting centers will be available. They will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

On Dec. 3, the centers will only open from 12-7 p.m.

450 voting centers will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. To find voting centers, go here.