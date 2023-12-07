Lawsuit filed against Aldine ISD after 6-year-old allegedly sexually assaulted on school bus

HOUSTON – A lawsuit has been filed in the case of a 6-year-old boy who was allegedly sexually assaulted by an 11-year-old on an Aldine Independent School District bus in March.

Attorneys B’Ivory LaMarr and S. Todd Yeary are holding a news conference to discuss the lawsuit at 1 p.m. KPRC 2 will provide more updates to this story as they become available.

A woman named Toya, who KPRC 2 has decided not to identify due to the sensitivity of the subject, told reporter Mario Diaz that her son has been traumatized due to this incident. She said she felt helpless that she could not protect the child and was disappointed about the district’s lack of communication with her about how the incident occurred.

Toya and her attorneys have called for the resignation of officials in the transportation department, Lola Mae Carter Academy and Impact Leadership Academy at Wilson.

After the March news conference, KPRC 2 Investigates spoke with Sheleah Reed, who serves as the Chief of Staff and Chief Communications Officer at the district. Reed said the district has added additional bus monitors to additional routes, retrained their staff and they’ve reviewed training on policies and procedures, student discipline, and student safety. The district said they also have been reviewing bus videos more often for safety.

While district leaders did admit that they could have communicated the changes to the boy’s mother, Reed said the staff has since been in communication with her.

SEE RELATED ARTICLES: