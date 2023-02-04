Elementary student accused of sexually assaulting 6-year-old on Aldine ISD school bus

HOUSTON – The mother of an Aldine ISD 6-year-old is calling for accountability from the school district after she says video captured her son being sexually assaulted by another boy on the school bus.

“My child’s innocence has been taken away from him,” the mother told KPRC 2. “He’s been tainted prematurely.”

KPRC 2 is not sharing her name in an effort to protect her son.

She says the perpetrator is a 12-year-old boy.

Aldine ISD confirmed school police and district officials are investigating. Child Protective Services also confirmed to KPRC 2 on Friday night the state agency is investigating.

“The investigation of a situation that occurred on a bus involving two elementary-age students is currently active. Once the investigation, which includes interviewing students and staff and reviewing video footage, has concluded, appropriate action will be taken based on investigation findings,” Aldine ISD wrote in a statement to KPRC 2.

Her son came home without his backpack on Monday. She contacted the school district’s transportation department to try to retrieve the backpack and learned it was thrown out the window of the bus by another student.

She asked them to review surveillance video of the incident and when they did, video allegedly showed much worse.

“There’s video that a sexual assault occurred on transportation,” she said.

The school called her to come in which is when they told her about what happened.

Aldine ISD Police interviewed her son this week when he shared disturbing details of the assaults. The specifics are outlined in sworn affidavits, alleging that the other boy lured him to the back of the bus to “play a game” during his two-hour ride home.

“He’s been coached and groomed that it was a game and the way that the loser is determined is if you tell,” she said.

KPRC 2 is not reporting additional graphic and disturbing details written in the documents.

The ongoing investigation is unimaginable for the mother, who is worried other students may be victims and that the abuse has happened more than once. She told investigators she noticed a change in her son’s behavior four months ago.

“It’s sickening. It’s sad. And I am going to advocate for my child. And I want everybody who failed him to be held accountable,” she said.

The school district sent an alert to some Aldine ISD parents on Friday night after multiple inquiries from KPRC 2 to let them know of an incident on a district bus that their child rides. The district also assigned a bus monitor to the route, according to the email shared with KPRC 2.

The mother wishes the notice came sooner.

Aldine ISD has refused to answer questions about whether the perpetrator or bus driver have been disciplined.