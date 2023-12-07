Family members identify 16-year-old Edna HS cheerleader found dead inside apartment; search for suspect underway

EDNA, Texas – A small town in Jackson County was rattled on Tuesday after a 16-year-old teen girl was found killed inside an apartment.

Edna, Texas is about one hour and 30 minutes southwest of Houston.

Family members identified the victim as Lizbeth Medina. She was a cheerleader at Edna High School.

Officers with the Edna Police Department, Texas DPS, and the Texas Ranger Division responded to the Cottonwood Apartments shortly before 7 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the victim unresponsive on the ground. First responders attempted to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A news release from the Edna Police Department stated investigators believe the incident was a ‘capital murder’ but did not specify why.

Investigators are working to find the person responsible.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Edna Police Department at 361-782-6522.