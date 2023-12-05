‘Neighbors are there for each other’: Spring tops GoFundMe list of most generous US communities

Spring earned the top spot on GoFundMe’s 2023 list of the most generous communities and cities.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Spring earned the top spot on GoFundMe’s 2023 list of the most generous communities and cities.

The crowdfunding platform released its 2023 Year in Help report on Wednesday that shows which communities gave back the most. Spring, which is in Harris County, made the list for supporting people and different causes this year, GoFundMe announced.

This is the fourth year in a row the Houston suburb earned a top spot on the list. Spring was first place in 2021 and second place in 2020 and 2022.

“Our mission at GoFundMe is to help people help each other, and we are excited to celebrate the generosity of Spring” GoFundMe spokeswoman Melanie Standage said. “Year after year, Spring continues to top the list as one of the country’s most generous cities. Whether helping a neighbor after a storm, assisting veterans, or rallying to save a local restaurant, Spring neighbors are there for each other through it all.”

List of top 10 most generous communities/cities:

Spring

Marietta, GA

Silver Spring, MD

Miami, FL

Sarasota, FL

Alpharetta, GA

Minneapolis, MN

Olympia, WA

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Atlanta, GA

The report also showed that more than $106 million was raised to help people suffering from natural disasters.

240,000 fundraisers were created to help animals. GoFundMe also granted about $13.5 million to people and nonprofits.