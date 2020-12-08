A Houston-area suburb is the second-most generous city of 2020, report says

HOUSTON – A report from GoFundMe ranked Spring, Texas, as the second-most generous city for supporting causes for 2020.

In a news release from GoFundMe, the fundraising website released its annual giving report, which includes Spring and several other U.S. cities who have supported numerous causes and organizations.

Several notable fundraisers included the GoFundMe for Spc. Vanessa Guillen, Dinah Powers of 94.5 The Buzz, and Mattress Mack saving Camp Hope.

The report also included 2020 trends and a list of causes supported such as COVID-19 relief and hurricane relief. Texas’ top categories for 2020 include family, community support and animals.

To read the full annual report, click here.

GoFundMe’s most generous U.S. cities:

1. Silver Spring, Maryland

2. Spring, Texas

3. Marietta, Georgia

4. Alpharetta, Georgia

5. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

6. Alexandra, Virginia

7. Berkeley, California

8. Evanston, Illinois

9. Somerville, Massachussets

10. Rockville, Maryland