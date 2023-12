PASADENA, Texas – A missing 66-year-old man was found dead in a bayou in Pasadena, Texas on Tuesday, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene around 2:39 p.m. in the 3300 block of Space Center Boulevard.

A person called police to tell them they had found a body in a bayou behind a trailer home. The victim had identification with him, but his name has not been released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.