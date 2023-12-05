Houston men charged with stealing more than $1.2M in mail theft scheme, activating stolen credit cards

HOUSTON – Five Houston men have been taken into federal custody after they were charged in a large-scale mail theft and credit card fraud scheme resulting in more than $1.2 million in losses, the United States Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Authorities arrested Daniel Rios Sanchez, 35, and 62-year-old Omokehinde Muyiwa Oyegoke-Tewogbade. They are expected to make initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christina Bryan at 2 p.m. Also charged and previously arrested were Dennis Christopher McGee, 41, Bradley Kane Zarco, 37, and Travis Castaneda Qawasmeh, 26.

According to an indictment returned on Oct. 4, all five men obtained stolen mail containing new credit cards and bank statements for intended account holders. They allegedly called financial institutions to activate the stolen credit cards, increase credit limits and change information. The stolen credit cards were used to purchase goods, services, gift cards, cash and merchandise at retail stores, according to the charges.

Over six months, the group allegedly fraudulently activated at least 210 stolen credit cards and caused approximately $1,230,542.92 in losses.

All of the men are charged with one count of conspiracy which carries a possible five-year prison term. If convicted of bank fraud, they could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison, while a conviction of receipt of stolen mail carries a potential five years. All are also charged with aggravated identity theft which carries a mandatory two years in prison which must be served consecutively to any other prison term imposed. The charges also have potential fines of up to $1 million.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Lansden is prosecuting the case.

MORE STORIES