HOUSTON – Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss a growing scam in the Houston area.

The scam has already targeted more than 60 victims, many who are doctors or work in the medical field.

Detectives believe there are more victims to this but may be too afraid or embarrassed to come forward.

Details about the scam are expected to be released during the news conference.

KPRC 2 will livestream the event at 2 p.m. in the video player above.