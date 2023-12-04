Watch live: Video of incident where TDCJ officer died while trying to restrain inmate released to family

TEXAS – The family of a correctional officer who died after trying to restrain an inmate at the Wainwright Unit in Lovelady, Texas is set to view the video of the incident on Monday.

Jovian Motel, a 27-year-old TDCJ Correctional Officer, died on Nov. 13 while trying to restrain an inmate.

Jovian’s mother, Tammica Motely, said she wasn’t immediately notified about her son’s incident and had to drive to the facility where her son worked to learn about his death.

Upon arrival, Tammica said it was confirmed that Jovian, along with four other officers, were sent in to get an unruly inmate from his cell but her son did not come out alive. Motley had to identify Jovian’s body. She also said she was not allowed to touch or have a moment with her son.

Since her son’s death, Tammica said she has been demanding to view the video which shows the incident between her son and the inmate.

“I want real answers, I want real accountability, I want justice, I want to know what happened to my son on that night,” Tammica continued. “And if it was four other guards, they should’ve had his back, because my son would’ve had their back. My son would’ve made sure that he protected his men.”

The mother said she believes there’s more to the story and something TDCJ and the facilities’ officials are trying to cover up.

Tammica, along with community leaders, will speak after reviewing the video. KPRC 2 will live stream the news conference starting at 10 a.m.

The Office of Inspector General is investigating this case. TDCJ said they are not releasing more information while the investigation continues.