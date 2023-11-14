63º
Houston County correctional officer dies after trying to restrain inmate

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

LOVELADY, Texas – A correctional officer at the Wainwright Prison in Lovelady, Texas in Houston County died on Monday after trying to help other officers restrain an inmate, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Jovian Motley, 27, lost his life in the line of duty. He joined the TDCJ in October of 2022.

He died while protecting other officers.

“His courage and dedication will forever be remembered. We are praying for his family, friends and co-workers during this difficult time,” TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said.

Erin Nichols, the Texas Board of Criminal Justice Chairman, said Motley was dedicated to serving his community.

“His sacrifice is a solemn reminder of the bravery exhibited every day by the men and women in corrections. He will never be forgotten,” he said.

The Office of Inspector General is investigating this case. TDCJ said they are not releasing more information while the investigation continues.

