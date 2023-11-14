WATCH LIVE: Family of Houston County correctional officer who died after trying to restrain inmate demanding answers

LOVELADY, Texas – The family of a Houston County correctional officer who died after trying to restrain an inmate is demanding answers.

Tammica Motley, the mother of 27-year-old Jovian Motley, told KPRC 2 she received a phone call from her son’s girlfriend Monday night informing her that an incident may have occurred involving Jovian at the Wainwright Unit in Lovelady, Texas, where he had been employed as a correctional officer.

After Tammica said she received no answers from Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials, she and her husband Edward drove to the facility.

Upon arrival, Tammica said it was confirmed that Jovian, along with four other officers, were sent in to get an inmate from his cell and did not come out alive. Motley had to identify her son’s body.

According to the grieving mother, she was not allowed to touch or have a moment with Jovian’s remains.

“The Motley family has yet to receive any communication, from anyone in official capacity, from TDCJ,” a statement from Community Activist Deric Muhammad said.

Jovian’s family said he was active in many community initiatives and was a long-time mentee of Muhammad.

The Office of Inspector General is investigating this case. TDCJ said they are not releasing more information while the investigation continues.

“I don’t understand how this happened, because a kid like that should not be killed at work,” Tammica said in a news conference Tuesday. “To this day, I have no answers.”