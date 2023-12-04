Driver arrested, passenger trapped inside vehicle after crashing out during high-speed chase on North Freeway

Driver arrested after crashing out following pursuit on North Freeway

A man has been arrested after crashing his vehicle out during a chase with law enforcement that started in Montogomery County and ended in Harris County Monday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, they were called by the Shenandoah Police Department about a man who had just run out of a pharmacy.

After running out of the store, the suspect reportedly hit an officer’s car and then attempted to flee the scene in a BMW.

A pursuit then began which lasted until they got to the Airtex Drive exit where the driver then crashed into a power pole.

The passenger who was inside the vehicle was trapped following the crash and had to be rescued by fire officials.

Firefighters said they spent 15 to 20 minutes extricating the passenger who was later taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies arrested the driver without incident and said that he now faces possible felony charges including burglary of a business and felony evading in a motor vehicle.

HCSO Lt. Benoit said that the vehicle appeared to be unregistered and was possibly stolen.

KPRC 2 reporter Cathy Hernandez is on the scene, working to get more information.