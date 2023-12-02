Share your game day Click2Pins with us as Dynamo play in Western Conference Final

Houston Dynamo midfielder Hector Herrera, right, attempts a shot on goal against Sporting Kansas City midfielders Gadi Kinda, center, and Nemanja Radoja, right, during the second half of an MLS playoff soccer match Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON – Are you watching the Houston Dynamo play in the Western Conference Final game on Saturday?

We want to see your best orange outfits and jerseys! Please send us your photos on Click2Pins. We could possibly use them online and in our newscasts.

The Dynamo are playing against the Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California. This is the first time the Dynamo are going to a conference final since 2017.

This will be the second time the two teams are competing on the field during this season. The Dynamo won the previous game against LAFC 1-0.

LAFC has won two games back-to-back ahead of the match on Saturday.

Send us your photos of your Dynamo gear and of your watch parties.

Here is some information about watch parties being held for the game at 8:30 p.m.

Official Watch Party: Pitch 25 - 2120 Walker Street in Houston

Little Woodrow’s Katy - 22225 Katy Fwy, Katy, Texas 77450

Senate Ave. Brewing - 16000 Dillard Drive Suite F, Jersey Village, Texas 77040

The Blue Lion - 2230 Buckthorne Place #150, The Woodlands, Texas 77380

Haven’t used Click2Pins before? Here’s some guidance on how to share your photos and videos with us:

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!