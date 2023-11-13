The Houston Dynamo FC’s playoff journey with General Manager Pat Onstad

HOUSTON – The Houston Dynamo beat Real Salt Lake on Saturday night by way of penalty kicks. That punched their ticket (for the first time since 2017) to the semi-final game.

“It’s been a tough run we’ve had for a while, but we’re excited. When we are at home, we’re amazing,” General Manager of the Dynamo, Pat Onstad said.

If the name sounds familiar, Pat Onstad was also the goalie of the championship Dynamo teams in 2006 and 2007.

“Being around these young guys actually helps, makes you feel young, but we will see where the career goes for me but this team right now is exciting to watch.”

The Dynamo are not only exciting, but they are also really good at home.

“When we are winning it certainly makes things easy,” Onstad added.

The team is locked in.

“We have a bunch of guys that are primed and ready to go make a run at this thing,” he said.

The final product on the field is a result of offseason preparation.

“We won the US Open Cup, our guys have this history of winning, in the offseason we spent a lot of time recruiting players that have had success,” he said.

Pat has been involved in MLS for years, but he is a newer GM. We asked Onstad if it was common to have so much success as a former player early on.

“I’m only two years in so we can judge that later, but we’ve won a trophy and we’re in the playoffs,” he answered.

Head Coach of the Dynamo, Dan Olson has only been in his position for the past year.

“What he’s really good at is managing a group. The players really like him and they love playing for him”

Your next chance to watch the game will be Sunday, November 26th, at 6 pm inside Shell Energy Stadium!!

“It’s fun to watch the way we play,” Onstad added.

For more information, tickets, and schedule, click → here.