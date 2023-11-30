Baytown woman sentenced to 2 years for embezzling nearly $3M from employer over 10 years

BAYTOWN, Texas – A 55-year-old Baytown woman has been sentenced to prison for embezzling millions of dollars from her employer for nearly 10 years, the United States Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Judy M. Green pleaded guilty on April 27, admitting to embezzling over $3 million. She has been ordered to serve 24 months in federal prison, which will be immediately followed by three years of supervised release. Green will have to pay $3.4 million in restitution, with $10,000 due immediately.

Investigators said because of Green’s actions, the company where she once worked had to lay off employees and could not give bonuses to the remaining employees. In handing down the sentence, the court noted the length and depth of Green’s betrayal of people who trusted her.

Green worked as an account manager for a Houston-based building and maintenance supply company. As part of the scheme, she allegedly submitted fraudulent invoices to get payments from the company and pocketed the funds for personal expenses.

Authorities said they uncovered the scheme when one of the business owners noticed a large payment to an unknown credit card company in the summer of 2022. An audit revealed the fraud had been happening since 2012.

Green was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.