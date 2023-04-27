Baytown woman embezzled over $3 million from employer over 10 years

HOUSTON – The U.S. Attorney’s office announced Thursday that a Baytown woman has admitted to embezzling her employer out of $3 million over a period of 10 years.

Judy M. Green pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

“Green worked as an account manager for a Houston-based building and maintenance supply company. As part of the scheme, she submitted fraudulent invoices to induce payment from the company and pocketed the funds for personal expenses. Ultimately, the scheme was uncovered when one of the business owners noticed a large payment to an unknown credit card company in the summer of 2022. An audit revealed the fraud had been ongoing since 2012,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

U.S. District Judge Alfred Bennett accepted the plea and set sentencing for Aug. 3. Green faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible fine of up to $250,000.

Green is allowed to stay on bond pending sentencing.

The FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Carter prosecuted the case.