66º
Join Insider

Local News

Harris County Sheriff announces arrest in investigation to prevent drugs from spreading in jail

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Harris County
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced authorities have made another arrest as they try to get rid of drugs in the jail. (KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez had a news conference on Wednesday to announce authorities have made another arrest as they try to get rid of drugs in the jail.

The sheriff’s office worked with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office to make the latest arrest.

This comes after an inmate was charged with fentanyl murder after another inmate died from inhaling the drug. The inmate received the drugs on Nov. 16.

Read more: ‘Major supplier’: Houston lawyer arrested in jail narcotics investigation, HCSO says

Watch the full news conference here.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email