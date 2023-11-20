LIVE: HCSO announces arrest of Houston defense attorney suspected of playing major role in jail narcotics investigation

HOUSTON – A Houston defense attorney was arrested and is facing charges after investigators suspected him of being a major supplier of dangerous narcotics into the jail, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez launched the jail-based Criminal Investigations and Security Division earlier this year in response to a huge increase in drug overdoses in the jail.

Officials said the lengthy investigation led to the suspect’s arrest, identified as Ronald Lewis, 77.

Lewis was charged twice with prohibited substances and items in correctional facility.

According to court documents, Lewis received money from jail inmates to whom he delivered drug-laced papers. Several inmates reported adverse side effects, and two inmates died as a result of ingesting the substances brought into the jail by Lewis.

Documents show that the suspect engaged in this activity from July 20 through November 17 and met with multiple inmates during this time period -- all inmates whom he was not personally representing as their attorney.

Investigators said Lewis admitted that he would receive payments for his deliveries of papers to the inmates.

His bond was set at $7,500 for each charge, according to documents.