Harris County inmate charged after another inmate dies from inhaling fentanyl

HOUSTON – A Harris County Jail inmate now has enhanced charges after an inmate died from inhaling fentanyl, according to court documents.

This death comes around the same time a defense attorney was accused of sneaking drugs into the jail.

Michael Robert Barnett has been charged with fentanyl murder of 28-year-old Christian Rayo. Court records indicate he died from inhaling fentanyl. Another man who allegedly used the drugs, 36-year-old Khald Abdelrahman Azzeh, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

According to the records, on Nov. 16, Barnett gave the drugs to the men in exchange for food.

KPRC 2 spoke with with Rayo’s attorney Brian Roberts who said, “I had no knowledge of any kind of prior drug use. And like I said, it was just speculation on my part that his death was right at the same time that that these drug laced papers are being brought into the jail. So it was just a guess. I mean, he was 28 years old. And other than his injuries, he was in good health.”

He tells us Rayo’s family is saddened over his death, and that his family was never told fentanyl was the cause of his death or someone was charged with his murder.

“I find that completely unacceptable,” Roberts adds.

The Department of Public Safety Ranger Division is investigating the fentanyl murder that occurred in the jail.