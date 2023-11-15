Man, woman died in-custody after reportedly suffering medical emergencies at Harris County Jail

HOUSTON – A man and woman both died after suffering medical emergencies while in-custody at the Harris County Jail this week, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office stated that Robert Shelton, 60, died on Monday after suffering a medical emergency in a local hospital. He was hospitalized for a preexisting medical condition.

Shelton was transported by the Houston Fire Department EMS to the hospital on Oct. 29 and died on Monday. The sheriff’s office said Shelton had no apparent physical injuries and had been in jail since July 19.

A woman also reportedly died on Wednesday after being transported to a local hospital due to a medical emergency on Tuesday. Rachelle Mitchell, 42, had been in jail since April 24. She had no apparent physical injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deaths are being investigated by the Texas Rangers in accordance with state law that requires all jail deaths to be investigated by an outside law enforcement agency.

The Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division is also investigating the deaths to determine whether all applicable policies and procedures were followed, which is standard following the death of a person in jail. The inmates cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

The deaths have also been reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

