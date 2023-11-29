Missing California woman found safe in north Houston

HOUSTON – A missing California woman was found safe on Wednesday in north Houston, the Houston Police Department said.

Dani Friedland, 36, had been receiving treatment in Houston for mental illness. She was reported missing on Nov. 26 after she never made it to California.

On Wednesday, officers got a call around 2:30 a.m. that Friedland was in the 3000 block of Collingsworth Street. They later found the woman, and there were no signs of foul play.

The Friedland family and friends told KPRC 2 they were grateful for how Houston came together to help them find their loved one.

“We wanted to express our deepest gratitude to the Houston community for everything you did to help us find Dani. We were welcomed in with open arms, and without exception received help, love, and incredible support,” they said.

The family thanked HPD Chief Troy Finner, Commanders Faulhaber and Hassig and the Houston Police Department for its efforts.

“We also wanted to thank the Impact Houston church. You opened your doors, offered us food and help, and we will be forever grateful for the assistance your congregation provided. Further thanks to the local Jewish community, the Houston Constables, the Homeless Outreach Team, and the incredible shelters and organizations that provide services in Houston. We also wanted to thank the local unhoused community who showed us so much kindness, helped distribute fliers, looked for Dani, and provided us with information on areas to search,” the Friedland family said.

They also asked for privacy during this time and encouraged the community to donate to homeless shelters and other nonprofits. To find shelters, go here.