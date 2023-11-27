Family, authorities searching for California woman reported missing in Houston after being discharged from clinic

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department along with family members are searching for a California woman who went missing after being discharged from a clinic in Houston.

The family of 36-year-old Dani Friedland, a young mother of two, said she had been dealing with a mental health crisis over the past few months and sought treatment at the Menninger Clinic in Houston the past six weeks. After going through therapy and medication, Friedland progressed to the point where she was going to be discharged and sent home to her family in California to continue treatment.

Friedland’s family said she was discharged from the clinic on Wednesday and was set to fly back to be home in time for Thanksgiving.

Her family said she was in touch with her husband and was taking an Uber from the clinic to the airport. However, her family said she never boarded the plane and the airline she was supposed to fly on confirmed her ticket was never scanned.

Her family says it also appears she no longer has her phone on her and has left the airport and they have not had any contact with her since.

Her family says she was last seen wearing a navy Cotopaxi thin puffy jacket that has orange stripes horizontally across the chest. She also had a black Patagonia backpack with her.

The Houston Police Department confirmed a missing persons report has been filed and they are also looking for her.

Anyone with any information on Friedland’s whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department