Innocent 19-year-old motorcyclist identified after police chase in north Houston ends in deadly crash

The Houston Police Department’s chase policy is in question again after a 19-year-old motorcyclist was hit and killed by the driver of a stolen car during a police chase.

HOUSTON – The innocent 19-year-old motorcyclist who was hit and killed Monday morning after a police chase led to a crash in north Houston has been identified.

Officials said the teen, Andres Saldana Sorto, was killed during the crash which took place at the intersection of FM 1960 and I-45.

Here’s what happened

Police said that officers noticed two drivers racing northbound on I-45 and Gulf Bank around 2:08 a.m. Monday.

An officer reportedly tried to stop the driver in the 17400 block of North Freeway, but he refused and began driving away. Officers said he reached speeds of up to 100 miles an hour. They also stated that the vehicle the suspect was driving was stolen.

About six minutes later, police said the driver exited FM 1960, ran a red light, and then crashed into Sorto who was on the motorcycle. Sorto had a green light.

Sorto died at the scene.

Police said the suspect, who was later identified as a 16-year-old boy, did not stop to provide aid to Sorto. The suspect reportedly continued to drive away from police until stopping about a half-mile away when the vehicle became disabled.

Officers said the suspect then jumped out of the car and ran but he was apprehended by police. Authorities added that he showed “signs of intoxication.”

The 16-year-old is now charged with murder, failure to stop and render aid involving death, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and intoxication manslaughter.

