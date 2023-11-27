16-year-old identified as driver in police chase that ended in deadly crash in north Houston

Scene of deadly police chase involving two teens in north Houston on Nov. 27, 2023.

HOUSTON – A 16-year-old has been identified as the driver involved in a police chase that ended in a deadly crash in north Houston on Monday morning, KPRC 2 Investigates has learned.

The Houston Police Officers’ Union President Doug Griffith confirmed the driver’s age in the incident. He faces multiple charges after a 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in the crash.

What happened

Officers said they spotted two drivers racing northbound on I-45 and Gulf Bank. An officer attempted to stop the driver, but driver continued to flee. Officers said teen driver reached speeds of up to 100 miles an hour.

About six minutes later, police said the teen exited FM 1960, ran a red light, and then crashed into a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, 19, was killed in the crash.

The teen driver kept going for another half a mile before the car became disabled, police said. The suspect then jumped out of the car and ran before officers captured him.

Investigators also learned that the car had been stolen on Sunday.

He was arrested and charged with felony murder, intoxicated manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid, evading arrest and detention and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

The teen is being held at a juvenile detention center.

The Harris County DA’s office will decide at a later time if teen will be charged as an adult or juvenile.