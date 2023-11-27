43º
Motorcyclist hit, killed by car after police chase leads to crash in north Houston

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning after a police chase led to a crash in north Houston.  

According to police, the crash took place at the intersection of FM 1960 and I-45.

Officers with the Houston Police Department were reportedly chasing a stolen car before the deadly crash occurred.

Police said officers were chasing the driver of a stolen Kia before the suspect crashed into the motorcycle.

KPRC 2′s Cathy Hernandez is on the scene and said that a 16-year-old may have also been hurt but it’s unclear where they were at the time of the crash.

A possible suspect has been arrested following the deadly crash.

Officers said the northbound feeder of I-45 and both directions of FM 1960 are closed for investigation.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

