Hazmat spill, crash causing FM-1314 closure in Montgomery County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A hazmat spill and crash is causing a part of FM-1314 in Montgomery County to be closed.

All lanes on FM-1314 at Exxon Road are closed due to the spill, according to Houston Transtar. Authorities have not said if there were any injuries.

An 18-wheeler and other cargo vehicle collided around 4:30 a.m., and a hazmat spill was also reported. There are limited details about the situation.

The 18-wheeler also appeared to have serious fire damage.

Drivers should find other routes.

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

