Hazmat spill, crash causing FM-1314 closure in Montgomery County

A hazmat spill and crash is causing a part of FM-1314 in Montgomery County to be closed.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A hazmat spill and crash is causing a part of FM-1314 in Montgomery County to be closed.

All lanes on FM-1314 at Exxon Road are closed due to the spill, according to Houston Transtar. Authorities have not said if there were any injuries.

An 18-wheeler and other cargo vehicle collided around 4:30 a.m., and a hazmat spill was also reported. There are limited details about the situation.

See the latest updates on our KPRC 2+ Now livestream below.

The 18-wheeler also appeared to have serious fire damage.

Drivers should find other routes.