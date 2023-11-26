27-year-old man killed after being ejected from truck in League City crash

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A 27-year-old man was killed in a crash in League City early Sunday morning.

According to the League City Police Department, it happened at approximately 1:31 a.m. in the 3000 block of E. FM 646.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a single vehicle, a truck, had crashed into a ditch.

Police said the man was ejected from the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also in the truck and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The department is conducting an investigation into the crash. Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has any further information is asked to contact the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.