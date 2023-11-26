59º
Join Insider

Local News

27-year-old man killed after being ejected from truck in League City crash

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: League City, Crash
Police lights (WDIV)

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A 27-year-old man was killed in a crash in League City early Sunday morning.

According to the League City Police Department, it happened at approximately 1:31 a.m. in the 3000 block of E. FM 646.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a single vehicle, a truck, had crashed into a ditch.

Police said the man was ejected from the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also in the truck and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The department is conducting an investigation into the crash. Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has any further information is asked to contact the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email