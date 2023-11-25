65º
Local News

Forest Bend Fire Department Chief dies after being first responder for 33 years

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

The Forest Bend Fire Department in Webster, Texas announced the death of its chief, John Norris on Saturday. (KPRC)

WEBSTER, Texas – The Forest Bend Fire Department in Webster, Texas announced the death of its chief, John Norris on Saturday.

“With profound sorrow, the Forest Bend Fire Department extends its deepest condolences to announce the passing of our cherished Chief, John Norris. Today, we mourn the loss of a remarkable leader whose impact on our department will forever be remembered and honored,” the fire department said on Facebook.

Norris died of a heart attack at home after helping battle a large structure fire in Friendswood, Texas.

He became chief in September, and he was a part of the department for six years. He worked in the Houston Fire Department for 32 years and left in 2022.

