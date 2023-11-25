62º
Firefighters battle large structure fire in Friendswood

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Firefighters battled a large structure fire in Friendswood, Texas Saturday morning. (Forest Bend Fire Department)

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Firefighters battled a large structure fire in Friendswood, Texas Saturday morning, the Forest Bend Fire Department said.

First responders were called around 2:19 a.m. to the 1300 block of Deepwood Drive.

A structure was engulfed in flames, and heavy smoke shot into the air.

The fire was later contained. It is unknown if there were people inside the structure.

The Forest Bend and League City Fire Departments were at the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

