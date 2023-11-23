56º
‘We just couldn’t be more grateful’: Houston-area animal shelter gives thanks to KPRC 2 after callout for fosters

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A Houston-area animal shelter has one thing to be thankful for this year: EMPTY. KENNELS.

On Monday, the Rescued Pets Movement allowed Houstonians to foster an animal for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Over 130 dogs were in temporary shelters, and the good news is that shelter volunteers say all 130 dogs found foster homes, thanks to KPRC 2.

“Not only are all these dogs are in a loving home for the holiday, but our clinic dog team gets to spend the entire holiday with their families.” they wrote in an Instagram post. “We just couldn’t be more grateful!”

Those who are fostering an animal with the Rescued Pets Movement can tag them on social media.

