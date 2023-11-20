‘Provide the love’: Houstonians can foster an animal for the holiday and then return them afterward; Here’s how it works

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Eli, a Chihuahua, poses as a Thanksgiving turkey at the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade on October 20, 2012 in New York City. Hundreds of dog owners festooned their pets for the annual event, the largest of its kind in the United States. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The holiday season is all about spreading the love and sharing good vibes around with everyone you come in contact with.

Some of us may plan on visiting with family members, getting those hugs and cheek pinches from our older relatives.

Others of us may be looking to spread the love in other ways. Maybe you’re even looking for a plus one to take over to Grandma’s house.

Welp, if your ex doesn’t call you back, we may have their replacement.

The Rescued Pets Movement is giving Houstonians a chance to foster an animal for a day!

According to their post on Facebook, the organization said if you’re willing to make this super-short commitment, they’ll ensure you have all you need to properly house a pet for a few days this week.

Have room for a furry plus one at your holiday festivities? Or just want a snuggly animal to keep you company? RPM is... Posted by Rescued Pets Movement on Friday, November 17, 2023

Here’s how it works🐶

Those who are interested can pick up the animal from their facility in The Heights on Nov. 21 or 22. You will then be asked to return the pet back to the same location on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Workers at the Rescued Pets Movement said they will even provide supplies if needed.

All you have to do is open your home and provide the L-O-V-E!

Also, those workers who typically stay with the pets at the facility will have the chance to spend time with their own loved ones on the holiday if we get those shelters completely cleared out.

Ready to get your roomie for the week?🐱

Step 1: Fill out the foster application at RescuedPetsMovement.org/foster

Step 2: Email them with the title HOLIDAY FOSTER to get matched up with the perfect pet for your family.

For dogs, email FosterCoordinator@RescuedPetsMovement.org. For cats, email cats@RescuedPetsMovement.org.

Side note, try not to fall all the way in love! All animals in the program will soon be heading to their forever homes up north.

Employees said that means there is no risk that you will fall in love and feel like you “have” to adopt the pet.

SEE ALSO: Pets-Giving: Tips on how to make a holiday plate that’s safe for your pet to consume