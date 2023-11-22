Suspect arrested, charged for fatally shooting man near Third Ward in September

HOUSTON – A suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in September has been arrested, the Houston Police Department announced.

Police said Caleb Solomon, 20, is charged in the murder of 27-year-old Vincent Curenton.

On Sept. 20, HPD patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Reeves Street at about 3:30 p.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found Curenton unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Curenton was transported to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Further investigation and witness statements identified Solomon as the suspect in the shooting. After consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, a murder charge was filed.

Investigators said they were able to determine Curenton’s whereabouts. He was arrested on Monday by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force without incident and booked into the Harris County Jail.