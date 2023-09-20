85º
TSU, UH police search for suspect accused of killing man near Third Ward

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Police officers with the University of Houston Police Department and TSU Police Department are assisting METRO police in the search for a man involved in a deadly shooting on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported at 3:27 p.m. at a residence, located in the 3300 block of Reeves Street, near South Central Houston and the Greater Third Ward.

The gunshot victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot and may be injured.

