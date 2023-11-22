52º
PHOTOS: 1 rescued from box truck hanging over I-45

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – One person was rescued from a box truck that overturned on I-45 at Crosstimbers Street in north Houston on Wednesday, the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association said.

Officers responded to the crash at approximately 7:21 a.m. after the vehicle was seen hanging over I-45 in the HOV exit lane.

All of the southbound lanes near Crosstimbers Street were closed this morning due to the situation, but they have now been reopened.

