PHOTOS: 1 rescued from box truck hanging over I-45

HOUSTON – One person was rescued from a box truck that overturned on I-45 at Crosstimbers Street in north Houston on Wednesday, the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association said.

Officers responded to the crash at approximately 7:21 a.m. after the vehicle was seen hanging over I-45 in the HOV exit lane.

Houston firefighters at work: A rescue at Airline and I-45. Great job D031, Res 42, E31, E30 and M31! pic.twitter.com/4mTh6hX1nB — Houston Firefighters (@FirefightersHOU) November 22, 2023

All of the southbound lanes near Crosstimbers Street were closed this morning due to the situation, but they have now been reopened.