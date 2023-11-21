Houston Rockets on top 10 list for most misbehaved NBA teams

Houston Rockets' Fred VanVleet (5) passes the ball as Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. (1) and Nikola Jokic defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Houston. The Rockets won 107-104. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets were named in the top 10 list of most misbehaved National Basketball Association teams.

The Rockets were listed in fifth place in a study conducted by USA Legal Betting, an organization that reports on the sports betting industry.

List of worst behaved teams

1. Detroit Pistons

2. Phoenix Suns

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

4. Golden State Warriors

5. Houston Rockets

6. New York Knicks

7. Toronto Raptors

8. Atlanta Hawks

9. Brooklyn Nets

10. Los Angeles Clippers

The study looked at what teams committed the most personal fouls in the past five seasons and compared this to how many minutes each team played.

The Detroit Pistons were the worst behaved team. The Pistons committed a foul every 11 minutes and 19 seconds. The Rockets did this every 11 minutes and 32 seconds. The Houston team was the only Texas team on the list.

The Golden State Warriors won the 2022-2023 NBA season, but they were fourth place on the list.

Now for some good news, the team that behaved the best was the Milwaukee Bucks.

Do you think any other teams should have made the list? What teams do you think don't commit as many fouls?