A first look at the Houston Rockets’ new ‘City Edition’ uniform

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets just debuted their new ‘City Edition’ uniform, and the jerseys are designed to honor two of Houston’s greatest basketball legends, Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler.

The new uniform design combines the sleek, contemporary style of today’s NBA uniforms with the retro flair of the iconic Phi Slama Jama era.

During each “Hometown Heroes” game, the Rockets will recognize individuals who have made an impact on the city of Houston/go above and beyond for their communities. This will be a mix of recognizable figures and community leaders. Each game that they wear this uniform, will have a theme and a specific person that they will be honoring each night.

Here are the dates where the players will wear the uniform:

- November 8 (Debut)

The first “Hometown Heroes” game the Houston Rockets will recognize Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler

Artist Franky Cardona will unveil a “Hometown Heroes” mural on the concourse with Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler featured in the piece

A ticket package can be purchased on Rockets.com that includes a Hakeem Olajuwon or Clyde Drexler Hometown Heroes jersey t-shirt

- November 10 – In-Season Tournament Game

- November 24 - In-Season Tournament Game

- Then also on December 22, December 29, January 5, January 6, January 20, February 2, February 23, March 16, March 23, and April 5

Fans can purchase the jersey now on rocketsshop.com or the Rockets team shop at Toyota Center will open at 8am on Friday, Nov. 3.

The first 200 fans to purchase a jersey will receive a Hakeem Olajuwon or Clyde Drexler signed 8x10 print.

Starting at 11:30am, the first 100 purchasers will receive an Amen Thompson autograph who will be in store signing.

Watch as Derrick Shore and Lauren Kelly chat with Kara Infante, Houston Rockets Sr. Director of Retail Operations all about the new uniform.