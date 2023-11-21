57º
Fatal crash involving motorcyclist causing lane closures on I-10 at Federal Road

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A fatal crash involving a motorcyclist has caused the main westbound lanes of I-10 East to be closed at Federal Road in east Houston, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Police were dispatched to the crash at about 2:55 p.m.

A heavy truck and motorcycle were involved in the incident. There were limited details about the crash.

Drivers are being asked to steer clear of the area and find a different route.

