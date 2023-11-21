Fatal crash involving motorcyclist causing lane closures on I-10 at Federal Road

A fatal crash involving a motorcyclist has caused the main westbound lanes of I-10 East to be closed at Federal Road in east Houston, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

HOUSTON – A fatal crash involving a motorcyclist has caused the main westbound lanes of I-10 East to be closed at Federal Road in east Houston, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Police were dispatched to the crash at about 2:55 p.m.

Our vehicle crimes investigators are en route to this fatal crash that occurred about 2:55 pm.



Please avoid the area and use alternate routes if planning to travel inbound on the East Fwy.#hounews #houtraffic https://t.co/dE7zmAzyva — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 21, 2023

A heavy truck and motorcycle were involved in the incident. There were limited details about the crash.

Drivers are being asked to steer clear of the area and find a different route.