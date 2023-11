HOUSTON – A deadly crash where an auto-pedestrian was killed is causing major traffic delays on Eastex Freeway southbound at Tidwell Monday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the crash was reported at around 6:47 p.m.

According to HPD, one person has died. All of the mainlanes are closed at this time.

The Vehicular Crimes Division is at the scene investigating the crash.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route at this time.