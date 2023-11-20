Surveillance video released in fatal shooting of man found in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department has released surveillance video in the fatal shooting of a man who was found in southwest Houston on Monday.

HPD patrol officers responded to a call about a man lying on the side of the road in the 13000 block of Elaine Road at about 5:35 a.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found the victim unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim, who is believed to be in his 30s, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

An initial investigation and surveillance video determined that about 11:15 p.m. on Sunday evening, a white Dodge pickup truck stopped in the area and movement can be seen outside of the passenger side of a white Dodge pickup truck. One suspect then gets into the front passenger side as the vehicle drives away. An unidentified suspect wearing what appears to be a white shirt was also seen.

Anyone with information on the identity and/or whereabouts of the unknown suspect, the pickup truck, or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.