Uptown Holiday Lighting Ceremony on Post Oak Boulevard canceled

HOUSTON – The holiday season is officially upon us, but two popular Houston holiday traditions have been canceled, including the Uptown Holiday Lighting Ceremony, which usually brings thousands to Post Oak Boulevard.

Organizers said they want people to spend time in the entire area throughout the entire holiday season, not just one night.

“Uptown is Houston’s holiday destination, and we really just wanted to focus on that throughout the entirety of the season,” said Kalee Garvin with Uptown Houston. “As we’ve evolved as a destination, these holiday trees, the twinkling stars—there’s over a 1,000 in the area—all of the events in Uptown, that’s the event. The event is no longer on one night—the event is Uptown and the things that you can do throughout the season,” she added.

Another tradition canceled this year is the Houston Area Turkey Trot, which had taken place for 30 years. The nonprofit, BarkerRipley that organizes the race said it’s focusing more on things that align with its mission.