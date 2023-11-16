The Houston area is technically still in a drought, but things are getting better!

WHEW!!! 🥵

HOUSTON – What a relief it’s been seeing the skies open up and to feel some of that refreshing wind and rain these past few weeks.

Although residents in the Houston area have seen some of those showers, we are technically still in a drought.

Remember that really hot summer we had this past year? (It actually seems like it just ended this past week.)

The hot temperature and dry air around southeast Texas made conditions so dry that we were in an extreme drought for most of the summer.

But, with fall weather trying its best to creep in, we’re seeing that forecast change.

For Thursday, Nov. 16, the Houston area appears to be in a moderate drought with temps expected to mostly stay in the 70s this week.

According to KPRC 2′s Meteorologist Caroline Brown, over the last week, most of SE Texas has seen 2-4″ of rainfall and it shows!

Houston area drought conditions (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

By the numbers

We have had a 7.77% decrease in extreme drought. We also had an 8.24% decrease in severe drought.

Also, we had a decrease of 17.17% in moderate drought.

Areas west of I-45 need the most rainfall as they are still experiencing severe and extreme drought.

My advice? Just hang on a little while longer, and hopefully, we’ll see a real fall and winter soon!🤞