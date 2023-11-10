This week’s rainfall may help with drought conditions across southeast Texas

While the rainfall we are seeing this week in southeast Texas is most welcome, many areas are still dealing with drought conditions.

Along with the heavy rains we saw Thursday, some areas may see 1-2 inches of additional rain on Monday of next week. Most of the rainfall until then will be on the light to moderate side. No severe weather is expected.

The soaking rainfall could mean an improvement in drought conditions. The current U.S. Drought Monitor shows many areas in the region dealing with at the very least moderate drought conditions with some places seeing severe to extreme drought.

Areas closer to Louisiana are even dealing with exceptional drought conditions. These areas include cities like Beaumont, Port Arthur, and Orange.

U.S. Drought Monitor for November 7 (U.S. Drought Monitor)

You can see there has been very little change in the drought conditions either across the state or in southeast Texas since last week.

U.S. Drought Monitor for October 31 (U.S. Drought Monitor)

It is too early to tell how much the rainfall will affect the drought conditions. The latest drought monitor comes out every Thursday, so we will be eagerly looking forward to next Thursday’s monitor, which should reflect whether or not the rain had much of an impact on conditions across southeast Texas.

For now, enjoy the blessing of the rain along with cooler temperatures across the area.

Click here to view the Texas drought monitor.