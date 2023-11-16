59º
‘She was a good mom:’ 79-year-old’s body found in bayou, covered in what appeared to be dog bites

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – The body of a 79-year-old woman was reportedly discovered in a bayou in northwest Houston and investigators said she appeared to have several bite marks her.

Her body was found on Downwood Forest Drive near Bold Forest.

Family members told KPRC 2′s Brittany Jeffers that they don’t know what happened to their loved one and that she routinely goes walking in the same area every day.

She took her normal route on Wednesday but never returned home, the family said.

The woman’s two sons said their father alerted them to the situation when she didn’t return home. They then went searching for their mother.

Ultimately, they said their mother’s body was found behind the neighborhood in the bayou.

“I just want to say I really miss my mom. I loved my mom a lot,” Dan Nguyen said. “She was a good mom.”

The two sons said neighbors in the area have been complaining about roaming dogs however the exact cause of their mother’s death has yet to be confirmed.

